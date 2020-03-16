Carla "Tienay" Shepard-Grant

November 27, 1974 - March 13, 2020
Janesville, WI -- Carla "Tienay" Rena Shepard-Grant, 45, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 13, 2020, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center in Janesville, WI, surrounded by family and friends. Carla was born on November 27, 1974, the daughter of Marion and Catherine (Pollock) Shepard. She graduated from Parker High School in 1993, and earned a certificate from the certified nursing assistant program at Blackhawk Technical College in 2006. She dedicated 14 years to her nursing career, most recently employed by SSM Health in Janesville. She enjoyed a variety of music as well as dancing, hanging out with friends, and photography, and was a very talented artist. Her greatest and proudest accomplishments were her sons, Malcolm and Isaiah. She will always be watching over them from heaven above. As she was devoted to her career of helping others, her final earthly gift was to donate her organs to help save multiple lives.
Carla is survived by her two sons, Malcolm and Isaiah Pharaoh, of Janesville, WI; fiance, Jamie Wiser; sister, Ellen Kahl (Jeff Kindberg), of Janesville, WI; sister, Irene Schiefelbein, of Janesville, WI; brother, Jim (Mariah) Collicott, of New Berlin, WI; sister, Debi Doiel, of Janesville, WI; and brother, Jay (Tara) Collicott of Janesville, WI. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and a niece, Jennifer Schiefelbein.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory. A visitation will be held from 12 p.m. until the time of service at the funeral home on Tuesday.