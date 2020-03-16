November 27, 1974 - March 13, 2020
Janesville, WI -- Carla R. Grant, age 45, passed away at MercyHealth & Trauma Center on Friday, March 13, 2020. She was born in Janesville on November 27, 1974, the daughter of Marion and Catherine (Pollock) Shepard. She worked as a CNA at St. Mary's Hospital in Janesville.
Carla is survived by her fiance, Jamie Wiser; two children, Malcom Pharaoh and Isaiah Pharaoh; and many other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY. A visitation will be held from 12 p.m., noon until the time of service at the Funeral Home on Tuesday.