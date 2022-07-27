Carla M. Heimerl

August 14, 1931 - July 19, 2022

Whitewater, WI - On Tuesday, July 19, 2022, Mary Carla (Carla) Heimerl, (nee Abbot) formerly from Evansville, passed away peacefully at her daughter's home in Whitewater at the age of 90.

