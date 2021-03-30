Carla Jean (Farris) Lyons

June 27, 1958 - March 1, 2021
Hollywood, FL - Carla Farris Lyons, 62, passed away March 1, 2021 at her home in Hollywood, FL, under the tender care of her husband, Michael. She was born June 27, 1958 in Janesville, WI, the daughter of Jean (Roberts) and Harold Farris. Carla graduated from Janesville Parker High School in 1976. She was a pediatrist assistant for many years in Hollywood, Florida. Her passion was swimming with the dolphins.
Carla is survived by her husband, Michael Lyons; mother, Jean Farris; father figure, Bill Powell; brother, Dan (Audrey) Pope; sister, Sandra (Paul) Aurit; brother, Kevin (Laurie) Farris; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Harold; and brother, Rockney.
A private celebration will be held at the Atlantic Ocean on Good Friday, where she was the happiest, as well as in Janesville at a later date. She'll be loved forever and ever in our hearts. When the Lord calls our loved ones home, He leaves a gift of memories in exchange.