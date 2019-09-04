November 13, 1963 - August 20, 2019

Watertown, WI -- Carla J. (Kaehler) Witte of Watertown, WI, was born on November 13, 1963, and passed away on August 20, 2019. She was the 5th of 6 children to Howard and Carol (Langedyk) Kaehler, and was raised in Milton, WI. After graduating from Milton High School, she graduated from UW-Madison. She continued on at UW-Whitewater and achieved a Masters of Marketing Degree. She married Nick Witte on October 28, 1995, at St. Mary Church in Milton. Carla was an active member of the Women of the Moose (WOTM) Chapter 34, and Moose Lodge 830. She served in various offices and chairs, and acquired the degrees of Academy of Friendship, College of Regents and Star Recorder. She also volunteered for Delta Theta Sigma Education Foundation and Grelton Conservation Club.

She is survived by her husband, Nick; siblings: Debbie (Dale) Ricksecker, Brian Kaehler, Dean (Joleen) Kaehler, Todd Kaehler, Shelley (Dave) Nofsinger; in-laws: Kathryn Kreuziger Witte, Ernie (Misty) Witte, Tony (Michelle) Witte, Tim (Cheryl) Witte, Tina (Ken) Blake; cousins; aunts; uncles; nieces; nephews; other relatives; and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; grandparents; aunts; uncles; and in-laws, Wayne Witte and Diane Borchardt Witte.

You may pay your respects at the Watertown Moose Lodge, 1222 Juneau St., Watertown, WI 53098, on Saturday, September 7, 2019 from 2 p.m. until the start of the memorial service at 7 p.m. with Father Patrick Wendler officiating. Memorials to the Women of the Moose Chapter 34 would be appreciated. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com