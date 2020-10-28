November 20, 1929 - October 24, 2020
Milton, WI - Carl Walter Nelson, age 90, of Milton died on Saturday morning, October 24, 2020. Walter was born in Janesville on November 20, 1929, the son of Carl E. Nelson and Charlotte (Bellrichard) Nelson. He graduated from Milton Union High School on June 2, 1948.
Walter loved music, played the piano and was an avid Packer fan.
He was preceded in death by his parents and three sisters, Alberta Kettleson, Helen Tracey and Joan Klosterman.
In compliance with his wishes, there will be no services. Entombment will be in Milton Lawns Memorial Park Mausoleum. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville is assisting with the arrangements.
