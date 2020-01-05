November 19, 1935 - December 31, 2019

Delavan, WI -- Carl W. Raatz of Delavan, formerly of the Big Foot Prairie, passed away on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at Vintage on the Ponds in Delavan. Carl was born November 19, 1935 in Neillsville, WI, to Robert and Sarah (Fink) Raatz. Carl worked as a farm hand for many years on the Ellis farm, until he got his dream job working as a mechanic for John Deere for over 30 years. Carl also was a member of the National Guard, the Delavan Elks Club, and an avid snow mobile with the Walworth County Blizzard Buzzards. Polka was also a great love of his.

Carl is survived by his daughters, Debbie (Allen) Kenyon and Darcie (Jim) Henriott; grandchildren: Jill Sisson, Josh Griffin, and Morgan Henriott; great-grandson, Tyler Sisson; sister, June Boss; as well as many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Vivian; and sisters: Martha West, Audrey Stolzer, Clara, Kramer, and Jane Mudgett; and brother, Butch Raatz.

A visitation will be held on Monday, January 6, 2019 at Toynton's Walworth Funeral Home, from 11 a.m. until the time of service at 1 p.m. Entombment will follow at Roselawn Memory Gardens in Lake Geneva. For more information call the funeral home at 262-275-2171.