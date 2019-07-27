August 21, 1924 - July 24, 2019

Rockford, IL -- Carl W. "Bill" Carlson, 94, formerly of Rockford, passed away on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. Born August 21, 1924, in Rockford, the son of William and Esther (Nystrom) Carlson. Graduate of East High School. Veteran of the U.S. Army serving in WWII where he was stationed in France. Bill married Shirley Knutson at Jefferson Prairie Church on October 12, 1951. Member of Jefferson Prairie Lutheran Church, 32nd Degree Mason's, Tebala Shriner, Zor Shrine of Madison and Scottish rites. He enjoyed fast pitch softball, bowling, and being part of the Retired Men's Club of the YMCA.

Survived by his wife, Shirley; children: Karin (John) Gory of Lemont, IL, Kristofer Carlson of Redwood City, CA, and Kirk Carlson of Rockford; and grandchildren, Aaron and Andrea. Predeceased by his parents.

Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at Jefferson Prairie Lutheran Church, 23184 Bergen Rd., Poplar Grove, with Reverend Linda Winkelman officiating. Visitation will be from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Monday, July 29, 2019, at Fred C. Olson Chapel, 1001 Second Ave., Rockford with a 7 p.m. Masonic Service. Also a visitation from 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. prior to the service in the church. Burial in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Memorials may be made to Jefferson Prairie Lutheran Church or Shriners Children Hospital, 110 Conn Ter., Lexington, KY 40508. To share a memory or condolence, visit olsonfh.com.