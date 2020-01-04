Carl "Steve" Osman

August 14, 1956 - January 2, 2020

Elkhorn, WI -- Carl S. "Steve" Osman, 63, passed away peacefully January 2, 2020 in Janesville, WI. He was born August 14, 1956 in Elkhorn to Carl and Wanda Osman. Steve, with his dog Emma at his side, had a deep love for the soil - anything to make something grow be it gardening or farming. Not only was Steve employed as a mechanic for 24 years at Odling Construction of Delavan, he was like part of the whole Odling Family. Prior to Odling's, Steve worked for Dean's Food in Darien for many years.

Steve is survived by his mother, Wanda Miller of Missouri; daughter, Michelle Osman of Milwaukee; granddaughter, Nichelle (Luke Mooney) Kraayvanger of Sharon; grandson, Justin Osman of Platteville; great-grandson, Christian Carl Stephan Becker of Sharon; siblings: Debbie (William) Litzler of Beloit, Everard "Butch" Osman of Cascade, Robin Macara of Elkhorn and Krista Beth Peck of Delavan. Steve is also survived by many nieces; nephews; cousins; and numerous friends. He was predeceased by his father, Carl Osman, Jr.; sister, Rebecca Miller Monzek; grandparents: Carl, Sr. and Vera Osman, Grace and Everard Lyles; and by his stepfather, Oliver Miller.

A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, January 5, 2019, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Calabria Restaurant, Elkhorn, WI.

Steve will be sadly missed by all!

