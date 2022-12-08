La Du Flambeau, WI - Carl R. Lichtfuss, age 76, passed away on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at Marshfield Medical Center - Weston. He was born on March 7, 1946; the son of Roy and Evalyn (Rathjen) Lichtfuss. Carl attended Janesville High School and then enlisted in the United States Navy. He proudly served his country from 1963 to 1967. When Carl returned from serving in the Navy, he attended Blackhawk Technical College, completing the Airframes and Power Plant course and certification. In 1967, Carl met the love of his life, Kathleen Rooney and they were married on May 8, 1971. Carl and Kathleen enjoyed traveling the world together. They traveled to Spain, France, West Indies, Czech Republic, and Hawaii. One of Carl's favorite trips was to the western United States where he visited several state and national parks. Carl was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed fishing and hunting. He looked forward to his Hayward fishing trips in May and September each year. Carl loved going to his hunting cabin in Price County. In addition to his love of the outdoors, Carl enjoyed attending Badger games and traveled to several bowl games. In 2005, Carl and Kathleen retired to Lac Du Flambeau. Family and friends were very important to Carl. He never missed an opportunity to spend time with those he loved. For over 40 years, Carl and Kathleen met with friends at a resort in northern Wisconsin to renew their friendships. He was very outgoing and could make a friend anywhere he went. He will be dearly missed.
Carl is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Kathleen; 3 nieces: Christine (Al) Wandling, Bonnie Robinson, and Allison Steil; 2 nephews, Fred (Cheryl) Russel-Miller and Andrew Miller; brother in-law, John Steil; and many great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Ellen Miller; niece, Elise Miller and sister in-law, Rita Steil.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, December 12, 2022, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY. Interment will be in Oak Hill Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service on Monday, at the FUNERAL HOME. Memorials are preferred to Milton High School Fishing Club. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Carl Lichtfuss as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
