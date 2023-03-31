Lakeland, FL - Carl R. Gaulke, 67, passed away Thursday, March 16, 2023, under the care of Aspirus Comfort Cares & Hospice Services, after a five-year long battle with lung cancer. He was born October 12, 1955, in Elkhorn, WI, son of the late Lloyd & Joan (Long) Gaulke. He married Rosemary Johnson July 3, 1976, in Sharon, WI. Carl grew up and raised his family in Clinton, WI. He later moved to Lakeland, FL after retiring from Birds Eye Foods in December of 2016.
He enjoyed camping and sitting by the campfire with family while telling jokes and stories. In the summer months he could often be found pulling weeds from his yard with a screwdriver, watering and pruning flowers, or tinkering in the garage with an old lawnmower or someone's car. During the winter, he enjoyed making wood crafts for family and friends. He was often called upon to assist his children and grandchildren with home remodeling projects, which he also enjoyed supervising in the later years.
Carl was preceded in death by his parents, parents-in-law, Arthur & Martha Johnson, sister Lavon, brothers Donnie & Otto, sister-in law, Amber and brothers-in-law Carl and Andy.
He is survived by his wife Rosie Gaulke; Children, Jeffrey (Kim) Gaulke and Rachel (Jeremy) Brown; Grandchildren, Jordan Gaulke, Taylor (John) Knott, Morgan Gaulke, Mackenzie Brown, Reegan Brown, Zach Moran, Andrew Moran, Colten Gaulke, and Natalee Jongerius-Gaulke; Great Grandchildren Sawyer, Scarlett, Simon, Josie & Romeo.
A gathering of friends and family will take place on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at 1:00 pm with a service to follow at 3:00 pm at Brian Mark Funeral Home, 1000 Inman Parkway, Beloit.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society in memory of Carl.
