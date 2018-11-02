July 11, 1942 - October 30, 2018
Janesville, WI -- Carl O. Helling, Sr., age 76, a lifelong Janesville resident, passed away Tuesday evening, October 30, 2018 at SSM Health/St. Mary's Hospital in Janesville. He was born July 11, 1942 in Janesville, the son of the late Gus and Hazel (Kreger) Helling. He attended school in Janesville. On February 18, 1967, he married the former Wanda Jean Tracy in Rockford, IL. Carl was a Mason/Bricklayer and partner with his brother-in-law, Maynard Tracy (Tracy & Helling Masonry) until his retirement. He was a longtime member of the Cement Mason Union Local #7. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, and was a Life Member of Whitetails Unlimited. He loved watching NASCAR and was also an avid Packer fan. Carl loved children, and never wanted to see children sick or injured. He was a very faithful supporter of St. Jude Children's Hospital. He loved to bake and cook, and will be remembered for the Banana Bread he would bake and give out to his family and friends. His greatest joy was his family, and loved every minute he could spend with them.
Carl is survived by his wife of 51 years, Wanda; his three children: Corrina (Tom) Dorcey, of Janesville, Coleen Helling, of Wisconsin Rapids, WI, and Carl O. (Heidi) Helling, Jr., also of Janesville; his three brothers: LaVerne (Lupe) Helling, of Mauston, WI, Gustave (Sherry) Helling, and Ronald Helling, both of Janesville; his two sisters, Terry (Gerald) Tracy, and Debra (Michael) Johnson, both of Janesville; his seven grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and by nieces; nephews; and friends. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Willis Kreger and Robert Helling; and two sisters and brothers-in-law: Shirley and Donald Spangler, and Delores and Melvin Brooks.
A Memorial Service will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday, November 3, 2018 at the WHITCOMB-LYNCH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, with Rev. Todd Benedict officiating. Visitation will be from 3 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home.
Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services
21 S. Austin Rd., Janesville (608)752-2444
