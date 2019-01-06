January 9, 1921 - December 29, 2018
Janesville, WI -- Carl Mates, age 97, died peacefully at Evansville Manor on December 29, 2018. He was born in Grand Rapids, MI, on January 9, 1921, the son of Archie and Pearl (Watson) Mates. Carl lived an interesting and diverse life. He grew up on a farm in Bethany Township, MI. After receiving his 8th grade diploma in 1935, he left home and rode the rails during the great depression. He joined the Army Air Corps in 1940. He worked in a pretzel factory, drove a taxi cab, worked at the New York Central railroad setting tracks. He owned a business for card playing, particularly pinochle, and served food. He retired to Florida where he meet Ima June (Jean) Muth. They married August 2, 1991, and lived in Zephyrhills, FL, until they moved to Janesville in 2008. Carl was fascinated by history, particularly World War II and presidential biographies. He and Jean enjoyed listening to country and bluegrass music.
He is survived by his wife, Jean; children, Ruth Farrier of Michigan and Allen (Nora) Hanzel of Florida; and his stepchildren: Donna (Joe) Siefkes, Ken (Brenda) Muth, Linda (Jack) Finch and Gary (Kaye) Muth. He is predeceased by daughters, Barbara Cutler and Connie Newkirk.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 12, 2019, with Pastor Matthew Poock officiating at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday at the Funeral Home. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, is assisting the family. For online obituary and registry: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
Carl's family would like to thank the staff of the Heights, Evansville Manor, and Agrace Hospice for their compassionate care.
