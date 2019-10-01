July 19, 1929 - September 27, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Carl John Jaeger, age 90, of Janesville, died Friday, September 27, 2019, at Oak Park Place in Janesville. He was born on July 19, 1929 in Chicago, IL, the son of Carl Joseph and Mildred Vera (Archer) Jaeger. He graduated from Spaulding Grade School in Waukegan, IL in 1942, and from Waukegan Township High School in 1946. Carl was employed at the U.S. Naval Base at Great Lakes, IL where he was attached to the fire department. He married Dolores Keyser on June 13, 1953. They moved to Edgerton, WI in 1966 and to Janesville in 1976. Carl was employed by General Motors until retiring in 1997. He was a member of St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church and U.A.W. Local # 95.

Carl is survived by his sister, Sharon Krueckeberg of Woonsocket, RI; a niece, Ann Marie (Jacob) Standish, and a nephew, Adam (Jenifer) Krueckeberg. His wife, Dolores Jaeger, preceded him in death on February 13, 2018. His parents, and his brother-in-law, John Krueckeberg also preceded him in death.

Funeral services will be at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, 1010 N. Wright Rd., Janesville. Pastor Josh Grotelueschen will officiate. Private entombment will be in the Milton Lawns Memorial Park Mausoleum. Visitation will be from 12:30 p.m. until the time of services Thursday at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home.

