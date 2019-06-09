December 10, 1922 - May 26, 2019

Janesville/Madison, WI -- Carl James "Jim" Wenz, 96, passed away peacefully on HospiceCare in Evansville, WI, on Sunday, May 26, 2019. He was born on December 10, 1922, to Carl Wenz and Susan Baer.

A memorial will be held at City of Hope Church, 1214 Joliet St., Janesville, WI on Thursday, June 13, 2019. Visitation starts at 1 p.m., service at 2 p.m.

Services entrusted to Compassion Cremation of Madison.

Many thanks to the staff of Kelly House and the Agrace HospiceCare staff.