Janesville, WI - Carl H. Wehrwein Jr., age 91, of Janesville, WI and formally of Clinton, WI, died Sunday, May 15, 2022 at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire, WI. He was born June 14, 1930 to Carl and Sophie (Altergott) Wehrwein Sr. in Chicago, IL. Carl attended school in Sharon, WI. He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, and was stationed in San Bernardino, CA for three years until his honorable discharge. Carl had formally worked at Admiral Corporation and Miniature Precision Components in Walworth prior to his retirement. He enjoyed fishing, and was an avid Chicago Bears and Chicago Cubs fan.
He is survived by his two sons, Wayne (Shelia) Wehrwein and Dan (Amy) Wehrwein, both of Janesville; his daughter, Michelle Muth of Janesville; his nine grandchildren: Ryan, Ashley, Matthew, Bradley, Aaron, Nicholas (Ashley) and Kyle Wehrwein and Carter and Mara Muth; eight great grandchildren; his daughter in law, Becky Wehrwein; his longtime friend, Dennis (Tammy) Lichner; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Joseph; sisters, Sophie (Fred) Wiedmer and Lydia Wehrwein; brothers: David (Joanne), Christian (Vivian), Richard (Doris) and Howard Wehrwein.
Carl's Funeral Service will be 11:00 a.m. on Saturday May 21, 2022 in the BRIAN MARK FUNERAL HOME, 504 Milwaukee Road, Clinton. Friends will be received on Saturday in the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Interment and Full Military Burial Rites will be accorded in the Clinton Cemetery following the service. In lieu of flowers, a memorial is being established. Please share a condolence or a memory with the family on our website.