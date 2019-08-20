April 29, 1944 - August 17, 2019

South Beloit, IL -- Carl Garth Stephan, 75, of South Beloit, IL, died on August 17, 2019 at St. Anthony Medical Center in Rockford, IL. He was born on April 29, 1944, the fourth child of Rev. John and Viola (Kelm) Stephan in Clinton, WI. He became a Child of God through the waters of Holy Baptism at Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church, Clinton, where his father served as pastor for many years. He graduated from Clinton High School in 1962, and from UW-Eau Claire. A true patriot, Carl volunteered to serve his country, and did so honorably in the U.S. Army during the war in Vietnam. He served on the front lines as a linguist. When he returned to the States, he spent additional time teaching Vietnamese for the Army. Carl will be remembered for his love for his Lord and Savior, for his caring and generous nature, and for his love of family and country. He will be greatly missed.

Carl is survived by his sisters, Mary Schultz of St. Louis, MO, and Laura (Steven) Johnson of Poplar Grove, IL; along with his sister-in-law, Dolores Stephan of Janesville, WI; and many nieces and nephews. Carl was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Jack Stephan; sister, Carolyn Knutson; and brothers-in-law, Rev. Donald Schultz and David Knutson.

Carl's Funeral Service will be 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church, 300 High Street, Clinton, WI with Andrew M. Harris officiating. Visitation will be 10 a.m. on Thursday at the Church until 10:45 a.m. Interment and Full Military Burial Rites will follow the service in the Clinton Cemetery. Lasting memorials are preferred to Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church or Fisher House, www.fisherhouse.org (Helping Military Families). Please share a memory or a condolence with the family on our website, brianmarkfh.com

Brian G. Mark Funeral Homes

504 Milwaukee Road, Clinton (608) 362-2000