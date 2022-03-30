Evansville, WI - Carl Donn Wendt, 65, of Evansville, Wisconsin, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, March 25, 2022 at Mercy Hospital, Janesville.
Carl was born on March 19, 1957, to Donald E.H. and Irene (Cross) Wendt in Stoughton, Wisconsin. Much of his childhood was spent in the Brooklyn/Oregon area, and he was a graduate of Oregon High School, Class of 1975.
Carl mastered many skills in his lifetime. Working as a farmhand taught him the value of honest, hard work which he instilled in his future endeavors. He was most passionate about working with his hands doing carpentry and construction work for Berg Development for many years. When the housing market crashed, he adapted, obtained his commercial driver license, and entered a career in cross-country trucking. He earned a Safe Driver award from U.S. Xpress, Inc. where he retired.
As much as Carl took pride in his workmanship, he found purpose through those he cared for, which varied from his children's extracurricular activities and their school functions, to volunteering his time for those in need. He was an avid animal lover and cherished his time with his Corgi, Sassy. Some of his favorite pastimes included bowling, camping, fishing, woodworking, and a newfound love with cribbage.
Carl is survived by his children: Melissa (Casey Schoettmer) Wendt, Don (Karissa) Wendt, Amanda (Abel) Quintero (Eric) and Keith (Melissa Grebel) Abel; his grandchildren: Courtney, Malachi, Kelon, Teslyn, Ainsley, Lea; siblings: LaDon Forstrum, Ida (Marty) Moran, Jeff (Penny) Wendt, Tim (Margo) Wendt, Roy (Mindy) Wendt and George Wendt. Carl is further survived by his first wife, Melissa; and Don's mom, Jeanette Lukan; and his second wife, Jeannie Abel; in addition to 16 nieces and nephews.
Carl was preceded in death by his father, Donald E.H. Wendt; mother, Irene Wendt; brother, Jon Wendt; and nephew, Joey Wendt; and beloved canine companion, Sadie.
Visitation services will be held at Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home on Monday, April 4, 2022 from 5 PM-7PM. Condolences may be expressed at www.wardhurtley.com
