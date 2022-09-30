Carl D. Tuescher

November 22, 1941 - September 25, 2022

Milton, WI - Carl D. Tuescher, age 80, passed away on Sunday, September 25, 2022, at home. He was born in Darlington, WI. on November 22, 1941; the son of Rudolph and Louella (Burton) Tuescher. He attended high school in Platteville and later joined the United States Army. Carl married the love of his life, Christina Christensen on April 4, 1981. Carl had an entrepreneurial spirit, which led him to open his own business. He owned and operated Tuescher Painting & Sandblasting for many years. In addition to his love of business, Carl was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed all things hunting and trapping. Carl also took an active role in the lives of his grandchildren that he loved dearly.

To plant a tree in memory of Carl Tuescher as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.