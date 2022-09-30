Milton, WI - Carl D. Tuescher, age 80, passed away on Sunday, September 25, 2022, at home. He was born in Darlington, WI. on November 22, 1941; the son of Rudolph and Louella (Burton) Tuescher. He attended high school in Platteville and later joined the United States Army. Carl married the love of his life, Christina Christensen on April 4, 1981. Carl had an entrepreneurial spirit, which led him to open his own business. He owned and operated Tuescher Painting & Sandblasting for many years. In addition to his love of business, Carl was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed all things hunting and trapping. Carl also took an active role in the lives of his grandchildren that he loved dearly.
Carl is survived by his wife of 41 years, Chris; 3 children: Daniel (Jamie) Tuescher, Douglas (Vanessa) Tuescher, and Crystal Tuescher; Grandchildren Audra (Brady) Jensen and Alayna Tuescher; DeMarquis Croft, Arianna Croft, Dante Tuescher, Tiara Tuescher, Taylor Tuescher, Tessa Tuescher, and Robert Tuescher; 2 great granddaughters McKinley and Nevaeh; 2 brothers George Tuescher and Walter Tuescher; a much loved brother in law Kel Kretchman and many other family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Paul Tuescher.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, October 3, 2022, at FAITH COMMUNITY CHURCH with Pastor Tim Bales officiating. A visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service on Monday at THE CHURCH. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com.
The Family wants to thank the Mercy Hospice nurses Becky, Lisa, and Melissa for the loveing care they gave Carl. Also a great thanks to the Faith Mens Group led by Jim Darring and the Faith pastors for the many hours they spent sharing the love of Jesus with him.
To plant a tree in memory of Carl Tuescher as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
