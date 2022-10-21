Carey A. Burkhard

August 12, 1954 - October 13, 2022

Janesville, WI - Carey Allen "Griz" Burkhard, 68, lifelong Janesville resident, died unexpectedly at his home on Thursday October 13, 2022. Carey lived a life of great humor, good music and devoted passion for his family, most especially, his beloved nieces and nephews.

