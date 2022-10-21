Carey A. Burkhard

Janesville, WI - Carey Allen "Griz" Burkhard, 68, lifelong Janesville resident, died unexpectedly at his home on Thursday October 13, 2022. Carey lived a life of great humor, good music and devoted passion for his family, most especially, his beloved nieces and nephews.
Carey was born on August 12, 1954; to Patricia McNamara and Forrest Rockwood Jr. He attended Janesville schools, graduating from Craig High School in 1973. Carey earned an Associate's Degree from the University of Wisconsin-Rock County. He worked for many years and retired from Bombardier Recreational Products. While he enjoyed his many friends at Bombardier, the job was just a means to an end for Carey, who spent every available hour on his true passion - music. Carey's collection held thousands of titles and, if you stopped by you might hear Black Sabbath, Tony Bennett or Swedish prog rock blaring from his speakers, depending on his mood.
Music was Carey's lifelong passion but his greatest loves were his nieces and nephews. He lavished them with attention, matched their silliness with his own, and, when they were older, helped them out of more than one fix - never mentioning any of it to their parents. They were the children he never had - they worshipped him and he relished his role as "Uncle Griz."
Carey will be sadly missed and fondly remembered for a compassionate side made more impressive by its unexpected and always perfect timing; for his quick, acerbic wit, and for sharing his extensive knowledge and deep love of all genres of music with anyone who took time to visit - in his home or in his life. Carey's was a simple life, exceedingly well lived, and we are richer for having shared in it.
Carey will live on in the memories of his sister, Betsy (Doug) Floski of Byron, Il; his nieces and nephews: Jacob (fiancé, Magdalena Lasek) Floski, (and their daughter, Olivia), Christian Floski, Patrick (Tess) Floski, Mathew Kaufman (and his daughters, Isabella Samantha and Meghan Kaufman), and Jadyn Manning. Carey is also survived by cousins and close friends: Pam and Mike Farrell, Gail and Russ Wight, Terri McNamara, Dan McNamara, Sherri Hatleberg and her husband, Guy Hatleberg, who was Carey's close friend and his brother in music; and his cousins' children. He is also survived by his sister's father-in-law, Frank Floski, whom he greatly admired.
A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME; with visitation from 2:00 p.m. until time of service. Private family internment will be held on a later date. If you join us, feel free to honor Carey's love of music by wearing your favorite band t-shirt. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting his family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
"Where words fail, music speaks." Rock On, Griz. Rock On
