Whitewater, WI - Calvin Roger Perkins age 94, passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side at Our House Memory Care, Whitewater on February 16, 2022. Calvin was born on October 21, 1927, to Cleo and Zeo in the County of Vernon, Wisconsin. He married Beverly Eno who predeceased him in 1983. He retired from Jatco Corporation in 1989.
Calvin enjoyed fishing, golfing, gardening and travel. He liked to be outdoors, enjoyed trimming trees with his granddaughter Sarah and was proud of his garden "veggies".
Calvin is survived by his wife Donna, children: Linda Taber, Wanda (Jack) Schnitger, Randy Perkins, Connie (Rex) Rohrs, Kenny (Laura) Peche, Kris (Joe) Reczynski, Kevin (Megan) Peche, sister, Darlene Burkman, brothers Larry (Char) Perkins, Steve (Diane) Perkins, grandchildren; great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
Calvin is predeceased by his parents, his first wife Beverly, daughter Sharon, Sister Shirley McAslin, brothers Bud and Bob Perkins.
A "Celebration of Life" will be held on June 25, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Henry Vilas Zoo, Madison in the park next to the zoo entrance. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made out in Calvin's name to Rainbow Hospice Jefferson, or Our House Memory Care, Whitewater. The Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton is assisting the family with arrangements.
