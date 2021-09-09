Calvin Johansen

Whitewater, WI - Calvin "Jim" Johansen, 74, of Whitewater passed away on Sunday, September 5, 2021 at Wisconsin Veteran's Home in Union Grove.
Jim was born on October 30, 1946 to Everett and Helene (Cash) Johansen in Janesville. He attended Whitewater High School and after graduating, immediately enlisted in the United States Air Force. Jim served his term in Vietnam as an aircraft mechanic and was honorably discharged. On November 6, 1968 Jim married Patricia Brown at Whitewater Assembly of God Church. He worked at Hawthorne Melody in Whitewater until it closed, and also worked at UW-Whitewater as a maintenance technician.
Jim loved watching sports, and enjoyed helping people, belonging to his church and reading his Bible. He saw to it that he joined his family in many activities, including camping. He also liked playing ping-pong, card games, and taking his kids fishing.
Jim is survived by his wife, Pat Johansen; sons, Dean Johansen, Tom (Brooke) Johansen, Steve (Patience) Johansen; grandchildren, Dean, Austin, Jake (Nicole), Ashton, Aidan, Avery, Isaiah, Ander, Caleb, Aubrey; one great-grandchild, Emmalynn; siblings, Diana (Jeff) Simes, Howard (Sue) Higgins, Pamela (Terry) Stritzel; many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Everett and Helene Johansen-Higgins; and brother, John Johansen.
Memorial services will take place at noon on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at Turning Point Church in Janesville. Visitation will take place from 11AM until the time of service.
The family would like to give special thanks to the staff at Wisconsin Veteran's Home for their exceptional care for Jim.
A donation can be made in Jim's name to Alzheimer's Association Wisconsin Chapter, 620 S 76th St, Milwaukee, WI 53214, or Wisconsin Parkinson Association, 16655 W. Bluemound Road, Suite 330 Brookfield, WI 53005.