Lansing, MI - Calvin Del Howard, 32, of Lansing, Michigan, formerly from the Brodhead/Monroe area in Wisconsin, died unexpectedly at his home on January 22, 2022. He was born June 20th,1989 to Robert and Lisa (nee Mavis) Howard in Madison, Wisconsin.
Calvin worked for the Meijer Corporation in Lansing, Michigan since July 2017 as a material handler and fork truck operator. He loved his rescue cat, Alice, and also kept a bearded dragon and tarantulas. He was a true animal lover, and had many kinds of animal friends throughout his adult life. Calvin came to Michigan in 2016, and immediately got into mountain biking with his dad, camping together whenever possible. While living in Wisconsin, he loved hunting on his grandparent's property, maintaining his own special tree stand that family still refer to as "Calvin's stand," despite him not using it for years. He also loved fishing since the time he picked up a pole as a young boy.
Calvin fought lifelong mental illness and personal tragedy, using music, poetry and car work to channel his emotions. He could fill a room with his laughter, and find comradery wherever he went. Calvin felt a spirit in the universe and a belonging in all. He was such a beautiful spirit, and will live in our hearts always.
He is survived by his parents, Bob and Lisa Howard; his brother, Jarred Howard and spouse Luna Benevides; sisters, Abbey (Patrick) Noreen and Alivia Tinker; grandmothers, DeAnn Howard and Skye Gehri; grandfather, Joe Mavis; uncles, Pat Noonan and Jeff Mavis. He had four nieces: Isabel, Gwen, Aubriana and Paige; and cousins, Ryan and Nicholas Noonan. He also has many great uncles and aunts as well. He was preceded in death by his mother, Lisa Mavis; grandfather, Rollin Howard; aunt, MeChele Noonan; grandmother, Valerie Mavis; and the love of his life, Jessica Fuchs.
Services for a Celebration of Calvin's life are scheduled for Saturday January 29th, 2022, at Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home in Evansville, WI. from 1-3 p.m. www.wardhurtley.com
