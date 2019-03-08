Cai-Yun Tan

August 29, 1948 - March 6, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Cai-Yun Tan, age 70, of Janesville passed away at her home on March 6, 2019. She was born on August 29, 1948 in China. She married Chao Ning Zhu in 1966 and he preceded her in death in 1998. She owned and operated the Cozy Inn Restaurant in Janesville with her family for many years.

Cai-Yun Tan is survived by her daughters, Amanda (Tom) Fong, Michelle (Mike) Tan, Julie (Yili) Zhang; her grandchildren: Steven and Samantha Fong, Lia, Jennifer, Anna, Jessica and Brandon Tan, Grace and Selina Zhang, Anthony, Jada, Hannah and Alex Zhu; a great-grandson, Daniel Zhu; three sisters; and two brothers. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her son, JunQi Zhu.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, March 11, 2019 at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, 1010 N. Wright Road. Mr. Larry Ballard will preside. Burial will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Zhu family.

Henke-Clarson Funeral Home

www.henkeclarson.com

