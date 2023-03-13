January 4, 1931 - March 10, 2023
Beloit, WI - C. Lee Hovland, 92, of Beloit, WI, passed away on Friday, March 10, 2023 in his home surrounded by his loving family.
He was born January 4, 1931 in Beloit, WI, the son of Clarence and Ina (Skindingsrude) Hovland. Lee was a 1950 graduate of Beloit Memorial High School. He was a veteran of the U.S. Marines serving during the Korean War Conflict (1951-1953) as Captain and Admiral Orderly closing his service as a Corporal. He received the Korean War 4 Star, United Nations Medal, China Service Medal, Japanese Occupation Medal, Korean War Medal and the Republican South Korea Medal. Lee married Janet Rousselle on June 4, 1955 at St. Jude Catholic Church.
Lee began his career as a meat cutter at the age of 14 working at local meat markets. Prior to enlisting in the Service he worked for Main Meat Market, Midwest Meat Market and EG Shinner. He then worked at Krogers from 1951 until 1963. In 1963, he became the owner and operator of Lee's Stateline Meat Provisions until 1973. Lee retired from Woodmans in 1993 after 20 years of employment. He enjoyed spending his winters in Fort Pierce, FL, hunting and fishing with his grandchildren, family and friends, and cutting wood with his good friend Kenny. Lee was a member of the Marine Corp League, Beloit Historical Society, Beckman Mills, Beloit Rifle Club and the USS Philippine Sea Association. Lee was also a very active member of Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church where he was a greeter, usher and volunteered at the Fish Fry.
Survivors include his wife of 67 years, Janet Hovland of Beloit, WI; children, Camille (Wesley) Weideman of Beloit, WI, Holly (Peter) Hansen of Marshall, WI, and Dena (Kurt) Mikkelsen of Beloit, WI; grandchildren, Jolene (Jake), Melissa (Zach), Danielle (Brian), Staci (Brian), Cory, Jordan (Mindy), and Adam (Hailee); great grandchildren, Jocelyn, Jamison, Tyler, Ella, Aliyah, Atli, Clara, Juliet, James, Mila, Teagan and Easton; brother, Jim Hovland of Clearwater, FL; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Rita and Jack Henne of Sycamore, IL; nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents, sister and brother-in-law, Joyce and David Houghton, in-laws, Marilyn (Rousselle) and John Thiel; and nephew, Stephen Henne.
Lee's family wish to extend the most grateful appreciation to Tina (his in-home caregiver), his substitute caregivers, and to Essie for working to provide daily love and care for our dad (Lee). In addition to Beloit Regional Hospice Nurses and caring CNA's, Dr. Kenneth Gold, Home Instead, Almost Family, Care Referral Service for the love, care, compassion and dignity they showed Lee these past several years. We can't say enough how responsive, professional and dedicated they all were to help us through these past few years. How truly blessed our family has been to have entrusted Lee's care to all of them so he could fulfill his wish to remain in his home.
A Memorial Mass for Lee will be 11:30 a.m. Friday, March 17, 2023 in Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church, 2222 Shopiere Road, Beloit, WI, with Fr. Michael Resop officiating. Visitation of remembrance will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI. Visitation will also be from 10:15 a.m. until 11:15 a.m. Friday in the church.
Memorials may be given in his name to Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church, Beloit Regional Hospice, Beckman Mill or the Marine Corp League.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com.