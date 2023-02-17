Janesville, WI - Byron D. Miller, age 95, passed away on Sunday, February 12, 2023, at home. He was born in Watertown on September 6, 1927, the son of Byron and Martha (Schroeder) Miller. He married Phyllis Parr on September 8, 1946, in Westby, WI, and they were married for over 65 years until her death on July 1, 2012. Byron worked at General Motors for more than 36 years before retiring in 1989. He loved to go fishing, hunting, and playing cards, but there was nothing he enjoyed more than spending time with his young grandchildren.
Byron is survived by his 7 children: Kathy Whitney of Payne, OH, Jackie Sweatt of Janesville, Ed (Louise) Miller of Madison, Sheila St. Clair of Janesville, Justin Miller of Ontario, WI, Rusty (Chris) Miller of Janesville, and Kim Acosta of Janesville; 17 grandchildren; 38 great grandchildren; 12 great great grandchildren; brother, Howard (Shirley) Widner; sister, Rosemary Anderson; special friend, Char Maier; and many other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; step parents; wife; 3 infant babies; 2 brothers, Hallie Widner Jr. and Robert Miller; 3 sisters, Shirley Widner, Delores Swenson, and Darla Schreier; grandchildren, Heidi, Chad, and Carmen; and great grandson, Jake.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, February 24, 2023, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY with Rev. Jerry Amstutz officiating. A visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Friday at the FUNERAL HOME. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com.
