Byron D. Miller

September 6, 1927 - February 12, 2023

Janesville, WI - Byron D. Miller, age 95, passed away on Sunday, February 12, 2023, at home. He was born in Watertown on September 6, 1927, the son of Byron and Martha (Schroeder) Miller. He married Phyllis Parr on September 8, 1946, in Westby, WI, and they were married for over 65 years until her death on July 1, 2012. Byron worked at General Motors for more than 36 years before retiring in 1989. He loved to go fishing, hunting, and playing cards, but there was nothing he enjoyed more than spending time with his young grandchildren.

