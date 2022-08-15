Mendota, IL - Burdette Beamsley Holt was born September 6, 1953, at Lakeland Hospital in Elkhorn, Wisconsin. He attended Jackson Elementary School, Dunhan School, Park School, and graduated in 1971 from Delavan-Darien High School in Delavan Wisconsin. Burdette went on to college at the University of Wisconsin-Madison graduating with a degree in agricultural economics. Over the years he has worked as a farmer, factory worker, and salesman and then at the age of 45 decided to completely change occupations. He attended and graduated from Worsham College of Mortuary Science in Chicago in 1998. Burdette was employed by a few funeral homes on the northwest side of Chicago and suburbs. Then in 2007 started a funeral transfer service, "American Mortuary Service". In about 2010, Burdette purchased a farm in Troy Grove, Illinois where he lived for the last six years. It was the love and dream of his life.
Burdette died on August 7, 2022, in Mendota, IL. Survivors include his sister, Margaret A. Holt, his brother, John T. Holt and his sister-in-law, Peggy Murphy. Burdette also has an aunt and many surviving cousins in Wisconsin and Colorado. He also has a close-knit family of funeral home friends throughout the Chicago area. He was preceded in death by his parents, Burdette Waldo Holt and Nancy Jane Beamsley Holt; his paternal grandparents, Burdette J. Holt and Eva Waldo Holt; his maternal grandparents, John Henry Beamsley and Emma Marie Miller Beamsley.
Funeral services and interment were private. Arrangements entrusted to the M J Suerth Funeral Home, Chicago, Il. www.suerth.com. Memorials may be made in the care of John T. Holt. W6895 Hazel Ridge Road, Delavan, WI. 53115.
To plant a tree in memory of Burdette Holt as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
