Burdette Beamsley Holt

September 6, 1953 - August 7, 2022

Mendota, IL - Burdette Beamsley Holt was born September 6, 1953, at Lakeland Hospital in Elkhorn, Wisconsin. He attended Jackson Elementary School, Dunhan School, Park School, and graduated in 1971 from Delavan-Darien High School in Delavan Wisconsin. Burdette went on to college at the University of Wisconsin-Madison graduating with a degree in agricultural economics. Over the years he has worked as a farmer, factory worker, and salesman and then at the age of 45 decided to completely change occupations. He attended and graduated from Worsham College of Mortuary Science in Chicago in 1998. Burdette was employed by a few funeral homes on the northwest side of Chicago and suburbs. Then in 2007 started a funeral transfer service, "American Mortuary Service". In about 2010, Burdette purchased a farm in Troy Grove, Illinois where he lived for the last six years. It was the love and dream of his life.

To plant a tree in memory of Burdette Holt as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.