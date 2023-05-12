Janesville, WI - Bryce Gudeyon, age 69, passed away on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at home. He was born on November 12, 1953; the son of Leslie and Sally (Halls) Gudeyon. While at Craig High School, Bryce was on the wrestling team and played percussion in the school band. He graduated from Craig and went on to attend Milton College and UW- La Crosse. He worked for Norwood Promotional Products (formerly Janesville Group LTD) for over 30 years. He retired when the company closed its doors. Bryce was an avid sports fan and enjoyed cheering on the Packers, Badgers, and Cubs. When he wasn't watching his favorite sports teams, Bryce enjoyed playing poker and euchre. Family was very important to Bryce. He looked forward to time spent with his daughters and granddaughters and never missed an opportunity to cheer on Dakota during her swim career. Bryce was a hot sauce enthusiast and enjoyed going out for a bloody mary on Sundays and Friday night fish fry's. Bryce spent 5 years on the safety boat team for the Rock Aqua Jay's. He loved listening to music and playing his drums.
Bryce is survived by his daughters, Heather (Jeff Hartl) Gudeyon and Emily (Steve) Lisser; granddaughters, Dakota Reece and Ruthie Lisser; sisters, Sally (Gary) Helmeid and Amy Gudeyon; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Mark Gudeyon.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, with Fr. Ed Ruhlander officiating. Interment will be in Milton Lawns Memorial Park. A visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service on Saturday, at the FUNERAL HOME. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
To plant a tree in memory of Bryce Gudeyon as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.