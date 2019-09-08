Bryan A. Nelson

March 20, 1935 - September 1, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Bryan Nelson, age 84, of Janesville, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 1, 2019 at Agrace Hospice in Fitchburg, WI. He was born in La Grange Park, IL to the late Marvin and Naomi (Paulson) Nelson. Having lived around the southern Chicago area before moving to Crown Point, IN, the family settled in Whitewater, WI in 1952. Bryan graduated from Whitewater High in 1954, and attended college there as well. He was soon drafted into the United States Army, and completed his obligation, later to return home and start his plumbing apprenticeship and receiving his Masters of Plumbing while working for LeRoy Kepp. Bryan met his future wife and his love to the very end, Joan (Harris), while bowling at The Hawk Bowl in Whitewater. They were married on July 8, 1961. Together, they built a life around raising their family, and running Bryan's plumbing business, first with his brother in-law, Bob, in Ft. Atkinson in 1968, and then on his own in Orfordville and in Milton/Janesville, before retiring in 1997.

Bryan is survived by his wife, Joan Nelson; and their children: Tracey Fox of Janesville, Terry Nelson of Marshfield, MO, Brent (Susan) Nelson of Janesville, and Toni (Steve) Rowley of Brodhead; grandchildren, Nicholas and Sarah (Dillion Woollums) Rowley of Brodhead, Catherine and David Nelson of Janesville; great-grandson, Weston Rowley; sister, Sherry Plucinski; and brothers, Jeffrey and Wesley Nelson; along with in-laws: Tom and Barbara Dosemagen, Rod and Linda Sandleback, and Jeanette Milleson; long-time friends, Larry Williams and Paul Kulinski; and many extended family members and friends. Bryan is preceded in death by his parents; mother and father in-law, Lyle and Catherine Harris; siblings, Dale Nelson and Karen Dinsmore; brother in-law, Robert Plucinski; and son in-law, Thomas Fox.

A celebration of Bryan's life will be held from 2:30 p.m. until 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at the Schneider Funeral Home LIFE CELEBRATION CENTER. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com

We would like to give our utmost gratitude to Agrace Hospice in Janesville and Fitchburg for all of the love and support they've offered; and a special thank you to Amy Olson and Erika Schultz for all of their love and help they provided to Bryan at home. Without any of them he would have never been able to stay at home for as long as he did.