Janesville, WI - Bruce R. Steinke, 86, died Thursday morning, March 10, 2022, at Oak Park Place. He was born March 5, 1936, in Janesville to the late Andrew and Cecelia Steinke. A graduate of Janesville High School class of 1955. He would go on to serve his country in the U.S. Navy for four years, with two of those years stationed in Naples, Italy.
On November 24, 1962, he married the former Carol LaReau and they would spend the next 59 years together raising their family. Once married Bruce went to work for GM in the front office and after 31 years retired from there.
He is survived by his wife Carol Steinke; daughter Brenda (Brian) Ede, son Brent (Steph) Steinke; grandsons: Colton Steinke and Connor Steinke; brother Robert (Sandy) Steinke; sister-in-law Sharon LaReau; and numerous nieces and nephews. Bruce was preceded in death by his parents Andrew and Cecelia; brother Brian Steinke; and brother-in-law Lloyd LaReau.
A private graveside service for Bruce will be held in the Oak Hill Cemetery, Janesville. Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home is assisting Bruce's family. Please visit www.apfelwolfe.com to send condolences to the family.
To plant a tree in memory of Bruce Steinke as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.