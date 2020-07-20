February 9, 1953 - July 16, 2020
Lake Geneva, WI -- Bruce R. Nelson, 67, of Lake Geneva, passed away peacefully on July 16, 2020 at Mercy Hospital in Janesville. Bruce was born on February 9, 1953, to the late Kenneth and Gaynell (Brown) Nelson in Elkhorn, WI. Bruce married his Highschool sweetheart, Michelle A. Trotta, on April 17, 1973 at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church. Bruce was a longtime member of St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church and 3rd degree member of Knight of Columbus Council #1647 in Lake Geneva. Bruce was a longtime employee of Morton Salt Co., and recently of The Lake Geneva Pie Company.
Bruce is survived by his wife, Michelle; daughters, Angela (James Ferro) Nelson and Sabrina (Doug Turner) Nelson; sister, Andrea Nelson; brothers, Kenny and David Nelson; and sisters-in-law, Collette Trotta and Peggy (John) Fraser. Also survived by nieces; nephews; other relatives; and many friends and wonderful neighbors.
Visitation will be held at the Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, everyone is asked to be patient and abide to social distancing guidelines. Everyone is welcome, but we are allowing 50 people in the building at any given time. Masks are not required but recommended per CDC guidelines. You are welcome to come inside to offer your support and condolences, but please be mindful of time spent inside so that all mourners can express their sympathy. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church. Due to restrictions of only 50 people in the church for the Mass with masks required, friends are encouraged to pay their respects to Bruce at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Inspired Coffee House in Lake Geneva, or St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church appreciated. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home is proudly serving the Nelson family