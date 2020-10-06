February 13, 1943 - September 27, 2020
Formerly Janesville, WI- Bruce Kenton Nagle died of glioblastoma on September 27, 2020,in Madison, WI. Born in Benton Harbor, MI, he grew up in St. Joseph, MI, graduated from Harvard University and Yale Medical School. He was a pediatrician in Janesville, WI for many years.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Carla Parrott Nagle; his children: Scott (Jean Nowlan), Trevor (JoDee Brandon), Kyle (Ann Grodnik), Audrey Nagle; nine grandchildren; his sister, Connie Bachert; niece, Kristina Bachert; and nephew, Eric Bachert. He was predeceased by his parents, Howard and Jeanne Nagle.
Bruce was a life-long student, who thrived on expanding his horizons through education, learning languages, reading and writing poetry, traveling, classical music, opera, reading and rereading classic and eclectic literature. He also relished his continuing contact with friends from high school and college, and special friends from his travels and life experiences.
The family had a private gathering, sharing and reminiscing with Bruce prior to his death, in celebration of his life and his philosophy of life.
Excerpts from that service:
"Tomorrow, I will continue to be. But you will have to be very attentive to see me. I will be a flower, or a leaf. I will be in these forms and I will say hello to you. If you are attentive enough, you will recognize me, and you may greet me. I will be very happy."--Thich Nhat Hanh
"There really is a Stillness at the center of things. Live out of that Stillness, even while fully embracing the muddle and messiness, the richness and welter, of all that is."-Bruce K. Nagle
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to American Players Theatre, P.O. Box 819, Spring Green, WI 53588. (americanplayers.org) or to Agrace HospiceCare, 5395 E. Cheryl Parkway, Madison, WI 53711. (agrace.org/donate)