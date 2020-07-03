September 2, 1976 - March 24, 2020
UPDATED SERVICES Janesville, WI -- Bruce L. Winningham, Jr., age 43, of Janesville, WI died unexpectedly at home on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. He was born in Spooner, WI on September 2, 1976. Bruce loved his family and friends most. He loved hunting and fishing. He had a heart of gold, and he would have given the shirt off of his back to anyone in need. If love could have saved him, he would have lived forever.
Bruce is survived by his two children, Samantha Dawiedczyk, 24, of Madison, WI and Ayden Winningham, 10, of Janesville, WI; fiancee, Becky Krueger of Janesville, along with her two children, Nolan and Allie, whom he loved as his own; mother, Vickie Shelton of Janesville; father, Bruce, Sr. (Pam) Winningham of Cameron, WI; two sisters, Julie (Chad) Larsen of Janesville and Heather Winningham of Rice Lake, WI; two brothers, Jeremy (Anna) Winningham of Merrill, WI and Brandon Winningham of Rice Lake; two lifelong best friends who will forever be family, Travis Vernon and Josh Ellis of Janesville; and many other cherished family and friends, whom he loved tremendously. He is preceded in death by his stepfather, Dan Shelton; and his grandmother, Shirley Lantz.
A Memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY. A visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until the time of service. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: