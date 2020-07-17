July 17, 1954 - July 15, 2020
Bloomingdale, OH -- Bruce L. Dallman, 65, of Bloomingdale, OH, passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Trinity West. He was born July 17, 1954 in Fort Atkinson, WI. Bruce was a retired employee of General Motors, and for over forty years was a carnival food concessioner, operating "R-Own Pizza & Lemonade" along with his wife, Betty.
Bruce is survived by his wife, Elizabeth A. "Betty" Newell Dallman; son, Brad (Michelle) Dallman; mother, Barbara Sahr Dallman; grandchildren, Delaney and Emerson; and siblings: Wes (Lisa) Dallman, Cheryl (Joe) Kleinhenz, Alan "Opie" Dallman and Cindy (Curt) VanAcker. Preceding Bruce in death were his father, Carl Dallman; and grandchild, Nolan Dallman.
