Janesville, WI - Bruce J. Alt, age 63, of Janesville, passed away at home on Friday, September 16, 2022. He was born in Madison on May 3, 1959; the son of Sylvester and Mildred (Huppert) Alt. Bruce attended Craig High School and later married Lori (Melton) Alt on January 26, 2008 in Evansville at their home. He worked for Varco Pruden (now Blue Scope Buildings) as a welder for 43 years, and in his free time, Bruce enjoyed being outdoors, especially hunting and trapping. He will be remembered as a remarkable step-father, grandfather, brother, and spouse.
Bruce is survived by his wife, Lori Alt; step-daughters, Erica (Scott) Jensen and Andrea Grayless; grandchildren, Dexter and Lucy Van Fossen; siblings: Dennis (Carol) Alt, Laurie (Jim) Zeich, Bonnie (Jim Long) Gable, David Alt; and numerous extended family members and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 22, 2022 in the LIFE CELEBRATION CENTER at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting his family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
To plant a tree in memory of Bruce Alt as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.