Bruce J. Alt

May 3, 1959 - September 16, 2022

Janesville, WI - Bruce J. Alt, age 63, of Janesville, passed away at home on Friday, September 16, 2022. He was born in Madison on May 3, 1959; the son of Sylvester and Mildred (Huppert) Alt. Bruce attended Craig High School and later married Lori (Melton) Alt on January 26, 2008 in Evansville at their home. He worked for Varco Pruden (now Blue Scope Buildings) as a welder for 43 years, and in his free time, Bruce enjoyed being outdoors, especially hunting and trapping. He will be remembered as a remarkable step-father, grandfather, brother, and spouse.

