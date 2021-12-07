Ballinger, TX - Bruce Harmon Arnold, 66, of Ballinger, Texas passed on November 10, 2021, at his Ballinger home. Born on Sunday, August 7, 1955, to Robert William and Barbara Jeanne (Hoyt) Arnold while stationed at Camp Carson, CO, they soon returned to their native Walworth County, WI, where Bruce grew to early manhood in Elkhorn. He later attended UW-Madison, graduated with a degree in geology, and thereafter headed to Texas to form Badger Logging with some fellow geologists, working in the oil fields. He met and fell in love with Clydie Woods. They were married in Austin, TX, on April 28, 1984, and Bruce's grandfather, Lyman K. Arnold, officiated. When work in the oil fields dried up, Clydie's father encouraged Bruce to take the selective service exam and join the USPS. For over 25 years, Bruce was an often-seen figure, delivering the mail in Ballinger. Clydie passed on December 20, 2012, shortly before Bruce retired to pursue his hobbies of lapidary, rock collecting, and hunting for Native artifacts. A life-long Grateful Dead fan, retirement allowed him to travel to many concerts, and it was at one of these shows in 2016 that he was reunited with Crystal Crosby, fellow Elkhorn alumni and longtime friend, and he convinced her to move with him to Ballinger. They were married in view of the Native American pictographs at Paint Rock, TX on December 21, 2018, the peak of the Winter Solstice. They had many adventures that they often captured and shared through their mutual geeky love of photography, archaeology, history, rock collecting, and nature. Always the best of friends, she was with him in his final moments.
Bruce is survived by his wife, Crystal Crosby; parents, Robert and Barbara Arnold of Elkhorn, WI; brother, John Arnold of Sandia Park, NM; sister, Lynn (Michael) McTrusty of Burlington, WI; nephew, Matthew (Alexa) McTrusty of Burlington, WI; numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins; as well as Crystal's mother, Peggy Huey of FL; her three Crosby brothers: Doug (WI), David (WI), William (AR); sister, Jennifer Preuss (WI); their spouses and children; and Crystal's daughter, Dagny Holt of Delavan, WI.
A visitation was held on December 3rd, between 9 and 10:30 AM at Lange Funeral Home in Ballinger, TX. Afterward, Bruce made his final journey to Brownwood to be laid to rest beside Clydie, who deemed Bruce to be the love of her life.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Meals on Wheels in Bruce's honor.
