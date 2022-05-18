Janesville, WI - Bruce Henry Tacke, age 79, of Janesville, passed away on Friday, May 13, 2022 at Oak Park Place in Janesville. He was born in Janesville on August 4, 1942; the son of Russell and Beatrice (Hoesley) Tacke. After graduating from Janesville High School in 1960, Bruce honorably served his country in the United States Army National Guard. Bruce worked for the Hoffman House in Janesville and eventually was the proprietor of the Cornerstone Restaurant (now the Milwaukee Grill). He was extremely proud of the stories and memories he made in his travels to Australia. Bruce was always thoughtful in calling his close family and friends on their birthdays every year.
Bruce is survived by his sister, Enola (Terry) Tandy; and his nephew, Jim Tandy. He is preceded in death by his parents.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, May 23, 2022 at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME; with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting his family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
