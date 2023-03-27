Bruce E. Dahl

July 9, 1960 - March 23, 2023

Janesville, WI - Bruce E. Dahl, 62, passed away battling cancer at the William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital - Madison on Thursday, March 23, 2023 with his family by his side. He was born July 9, 1960 in Janesville to Odean and Lois (Blackburn) Dahl. Bruce graduated from high school and then went on to Blackhawk Tech for a few years before enlisting in the U.S. Army. He would proudly serve his country and be honorably discharged. During his time with the Army, he would have everything in order and even had the honor to have a meal with Colin Powell. Bruce would work at numerous places including the railroad, GM, and Monterey Mills.

