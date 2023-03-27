Janesville, WI - Bruce E. Dahl, 62, passed away battling cancer at the William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital - Madison on Thursday, March 23, 2023 with his family by his side. He was born July 9, 1960 in Janesville to Odean and Lois (Blackburn) Dahl. Bruce graduated from high school and then went on to Blackhawk Tech for a few years before enlisting in the U.S. Army. He would proudly serve his country and be honorably discharged. During his time with the Army, he would have everything in order and even had the honor to have a meal with Colin Powell. Bruce would work at numerous places including the railroad, GM, and Monterey Mills.
Bruce loved nature in every way and enjoyed his many walks and visits to the National Parks. He was an animal lover, especially birds and feeding them. A compassionate man who was devoted to his family always. He also was a political man.
Bruce is survived by his wife whom he has been with for over 19 years and recently married on May 25, 2022- Kelly Dahl; sons: Adam Dahl and Dylan Walls; grandchildren: Rowan Dahl and Catherine Walls; parents Odean and Lois Dahl; siblings: Barb (Bill) Mallinson, Brian Dahl, and Brad (Chris) Dahl; nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his son Jeremiah Dahl.
A memorial gathering will be held on Friday, March 31, 2023 from noon to 1:00 PM at the APFEL WOLFE FUNERAL HOME, Janesville with a time for sharing at 1:00 PM. Burial will follow at the Oak Hill Cemetery, where full military funeral honors will be given to Bruce. Online condolences to www.apfelwolfe.com
A special thank you to all who were part of his life and to all who have supported us through all this there are just too many to name, thank you.
