- March 15, 2020
Delavan, WI -- Bruce Dillenbeck, age 71, passed away on March 15, 2020 in his home. He spent early life on Delavan Lake, and worked at Lakelawn as a young man. After marrying Cathy Mathews, he went to work for George Booth, driving cement trucks, and then worked for Starline Trucking. Finally, he drove a gravel truck for Mann Brothers, where he was known as "Hotdog." He married Patricia Dillenbeck in 1997. He was a teamster, and a Patriot Life Member of the NRA. He always welcomed people with open arms, and loved to talk and tell stories. He will be missed by all that had the honor of knowing him.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia Terwedow-Dillenbeck; his children: Scott (Terry) Dillenbeck, Bret (Shelly) Dillenbeck, Jean (Adam) Blanchard, Janice (Aaron) Starum, Daniel Kawatski; his brother, James (Agnes) Dillenbeck; and sister, Christy Einwalter; many nieces and nephews; four grandchildren: Christian (Mel) Dillenbeck, Samara "Sam" Maynard, Walker (Sarah) Dillenbeck, Danielle (James) Dillenbeck; and three great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Caryl Dillenbeck; and his sister, Laurie Dillenbeck.