Bronson C. Bullock

March 3, 2017 - February 15, 2021
Janesville, WI - JANESVILLE— It is with great sadness we announce the passing of a true Heart Warrior. Bronson Cory Bullock, age 3, passed away in his mother's arms on Monday, February 15, 2021, after a life long battle with Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome. Bronson was born on March 3, 2017, the son of Sarah Corey and Mario Bullock, in Madison, Wisconsin.
Bronson had an incredible love for life. He was an avid lover of all things Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. He enjoyed playing baseball, throwing rocks, and going on adventures in the forest. Bronson was a real-life superhero, but he loved Captain America and Hulk Smash. He also enjoyed jeep rides with the top down and going for cheeseburgers, fries, and smoothies.
Bronson faced HLHS with a brave and courageous fearlessness that inspired all who knew of his story. He was the true definition of a Heart Warrior.
Bronson is loved and survived by his parents, Mario and Sarah; his big sister and best friend who he absolutely adored, Zoe; grandparents: Caron Corey of Janesville, Phil Drees of Janesville, and Michelle Bullock of Bolingbrook, IL; aunts and uncles: MiQuel (Jermaine) Morris of Bolingbrook, IL, Shannon (Jason) Morris of Colorado Springs, CO, Cory (Wendy) Galván of Denver, CO, Micah (Rachel) Galván of Elkins, AR, and Leah (Owen) Corey of Janesville; and his many cousins. He was preceded in death by his maternal great-grandfather, Ronald Heinemann; and paternal great-grandfather, Joe Bullock, Sr.
A public memorial visitation for Bronson will be held on Monday, February 22, 2021, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 1800 East Racine Street, Janesville, WI 53547. A private service will be held for the family at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Bronson's Journey to a New Heart on GoFundMe.com or may be given to Sarah Corey and Mario Bullock.
The family would like to thank Bronson's special friends, Jessica Mock and Melissa Fenrick, as well as the local Janesville community and everyone across the country for their overwhelming support and outpouring of love for Bronson throughout his journey. They are forever grateful for the generosity and kindness they have received.
They would also like to extend their sincerest gratitude to the American Family Children's Hospital and the nursing staff at Children's Hospital of Wisconsin for their efforts and dedication.
SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
"Half the Heart, Twice the Fight"