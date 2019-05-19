July 1, 1985 - May 12, 2019

Milton, WI -- Brock J. Swartwout, age 33, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, May 12, 2019 at his home in Milton. Brock was born on July 1, 1985 at Mercy Hospital in Janesville, WI, to Susan Schultz and Jeffery Swartwout. Brock had a passion for cooking, and attended Le Cordon Bleu College of Culinary Arts, Las Vegas, NV, after achieving his GED from Edgerton High School. He enjoyed hunting, playing disk golf, being in nature, and he was an avid fisherman. If there was an opportunity to go fishing, he would take it. He also enjoyed traveling, and had been to most of the states in the U.S. He was employed as a cook for the 59'r In just north of Milton, south of Newville.

Brock is survived by his parents; sister, Brittney (Michael) Smith; brother, Cole (Emily) Swartwout; aunts and uncles: Debra (Swartwout) Gage, Renee (Joe) Bradford, Dick (Tonya) Schultz, Doug (Deb) Schultz and Todd (Barb) Schultz; grandparents: Lynne and Stephen Hocking and Arlene Schultz. He was predeceased by his grandfather, Alvin Schultz.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. The Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Edgerton is assisting the family.

We will always love you and miss your smile, brown eyes and sense of humor.