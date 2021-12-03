Brittany Michele Jacobson

Milton, WI - Brittany passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by family after fighting her courageous fight against cervical cancer. She was a full-time stay at home mom. Brittany had a huge heart and a head-strong personality. She had a one-of-a-kind laugh & giggle that was contagious and could put a smile on anyone's face. She was survived by her loving partner and significant other, Anthony Watkins and their two children Paisley & Paxton Watkins, her mother Shelly Jacobson (Milton), father Dave Osmond (Evansville), & two siblings Jude Watson (Madison) and Morgan Archer (Sussex), special aunts, uncles and cousins Jennifer & John, Chase, Jake, & Mike Geske (Milton)- Kristy & Jay, Addison, and Dalton Hrobsky (Milton) her Gramma Sharon & Brad Benash (Stoughton). Also, numerous other aunts, uncles, nephews, and cousins. Preceded in death by her grandpa - "PaPa" Danny Jacobson, her grandpa Joseph Osmond, and her grandma Brenda Osmond. A Special "Thank You" to Agrace Hospice Services. The Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton is assisting the family. No funeral services. A "Celebration of Life" will be determined on a later date. In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation, by check or money order can be sent to the family for the children in care of Anthony Watkins at any Chase Bank. You are Loved and will be Missed!
