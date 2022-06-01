Beloit, WI - Brittany L. Barritt, age 34, of Beloit, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at home. She was born in Janesville on March 22, 1988; the daughter of Scott and Mary (Gerdes) Barritt. Brittany was a 2006 graduate of Craig High School, and often volunteered her time with the Micah Project in Janesville. Her love for animals, especially dogs led her to volunteer at multiple animal shelters around the Janesville area. To have Brittany as a friend meant you always had someone to support and cheer you on, no matter the occasion. Brittany was a phenomenal aunt, always having an open spot on her lap to read stories or sneak skittles to her niece and nephews. She took her title of dog mom seriously and spoiled Finn more than anyone knew was possible. Brittany was kind, generous and supportive of those around her, but more than anything, Brittany could put a smile on anyone's face when they really needed it. To say Brittany will be dearly missed, as a daughter, sister, and friend, is an understatement.
She is survived by her dog, Finn; her mom, Mary Barritt; siblings: Joe (Melissa) Barritt, Nick (Becky) Barritt and Brianna (Adam) Niemuth; niece and nephews: Carson, Keegan, Logan, Landon, Hayden and Skylar; and numerous aunts, uncles, and extended family members. Brittany is preceded in death by her Dad, Scott Barritt.
A memorial visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. on Friday, June 3, 2022 at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME; followed by a private service for immediate family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Patient Obedience dog fostering. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting her family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.