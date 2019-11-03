January 17, 1986 - October 25, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Brittany J. Chapman, age 33, of Janesville, passed away on October 25th, 2019, at Javon Bea Hospital in Rockford, IL, after a brief illness. She was born January 17, 1986 in Janesville, WI, the daughter of Jamie Anderson Larson (Timothy Webster) and the late Dennis Chapman.

Brittany is survived by her two children, Anthony LaBuguen (Vincent LaBuguen, Father, Mary Gorniak, Grandmother) and Jaylee Kroeger (Jeremy Kroeger, Father, Eileen Kroeger, Grandmother and Elizabeth Williams, Aunt); her brother, Justin Barnekow; aunts, Robin Knief and Sandra Chapman Smith; and uncles, Tracy Snyder and Jason Snyder. Brittany was preceded in death by her father, Dennis Chapman; and her grandmother, Nancy Snyder.

Brittany was a loving mother, daughter, sister, granddaughter, and niece. Anthony and Jaylee were the love of her life and was she was so proud to be their mother. Brittany was strong-willed, but had a loving and caring personality that will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

A Celebration of Life will be held on November 16, 2019 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on the Second Floor of Riley's Sports Bar & Grill, 209 West Milwaukee St., Janesville, WI. Schneider Funeral Home has assisted the family.

"I ached and yearned for that imaginary place, the one which I could soar. Now I sit here with God, with nature, beauty and astounding light; and now I feel like I can Soar with the Wind!"