Bridget J. O'Neill

November 11, 1974 - November 18, 2021
Chanhassen, MN - 47, passed away on November 18, after a 15-year courageous battle with cancer. She was born, November 11, 1974, to Mary Ellen (Molly) and Kevin Farley in Janesville, WI. She attended St. Mary's grade school and Craig senior high School, accumulating many lifelong friends along the way. She was a proud member and captain of the high school pompom squad and the official pompom girl of the state champion cross country team. She graduated from Edgewood College in 2006. In September 1999, she married Kevin O'Neill. With Kevin, they lived in Janesville, Madison, Alabama, Pennsylvania and finally ending up in the Minneapolis area. In February 2009, they welcomed their daughter, Haley Rose, into their family.
Bridget's gift was her talent to be incredibly nice to everyone she met. She had that never faltering smile, even when times got tough. That explains the outpouring of love she received from near and far, from family, neighbors, and friends. Bridget loved being Haley's mom and Kevin's wife. She babysat and nannied over the years and loved her work at Children of Tomorrow daycare but being a mom was her true passion. Her second passion was her love of reading, which is why she either volunteered at or was known well at the libraries of all the towns she lived in and was the very best person to recommend a great book. She will also be remembered for her great strength and courage she showed us all in her fight against her cancer.
Bridget is survived by her loving husband Kevin and daughter Haley. Her mother Molly Ryan and stepdad Matt Ryan, her father Kevin Farley; siblings Patrick (Jenifer), Tim (Stacy) and Maggie (Eli Burke); nieces and nephews, William & Nicholas (Pat & Jen) and Nora (Tim & Stacy). And of course, being from a big Irish family, Bridget has many aunts, uncles and cousins. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, uncle Matthew Kelly and cousins Susan and Matthew.
The family would like to thank everyone who came to see her, called her, wrote her, sent her flowers, and gifts. The outpouring of love was never ending and extremely touching.
Funeral services will be held on December 4, 2021 at 11:00 AM with visitation 1 hour before at St. Hubert Catholic Church, Chanhassen, MN. Visitation at Washburn-McReavy Albin Eden Prairie Chapel, 7625 Mitchell Rd., Eden Prairie, MN on Friday 12/3/21 from 4 to 8PM.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to one of the following: Friends of the Chanhassen Public Library, St. Mary's school endowment (Janesville, WI), or Park Nicollet Hospice or Frauenshuh Cancer Center. (St. Louis Park, MN).
