Evansville, WI - Bridget Dove Crull, age 19, earned her angel wings early on November 6, 2022. She was born on August 26, 2003. Without a doubt, Bridget always brought happiness and humor wherever she was. She graduated from Evansville High School in June 2021. Bridget enjoyed being a part of Cheer and was a wrestling manager for four years. She also enjoyed the time she spent in her agriculture classes. In one of her classes, she and her cousin got caught fishing with a hook made from a paperclip in the class fish tank. While in high school, she worked at R&K Construction where she helped out with daily bookkeeping. She was always willing to help out however she could. In May, she began her lifelong dream of becoming a fabulous cosmetologist at the Aveda Institute of Madison where she was very excited to begin her career. She had enjoyed practicing her skills on friends and family members.
Bridget was an eleven-year member of the Evansville 4-H club and was also a member of the Evansville FFA. She rocked the show ring with her lambs and other livestock that she loved and adored. When she was little, she enjoyed taking care of the horses with her family. Recently, she became a mother of a flock of chickens. She took pride in becoming the "crazy chicken lady" of the family. Bridget was hard working, determined, and had huge goals for her life.
Bridget enjoyed being an aunt to three beautiful girls - Charlotte, Mia, and Bella Sheldon. Playing Barbies and Nintendo, and going for walks in the park were among the top things to do with the girls. Bridget still had a painted rock in her purse that Charlotte had painted for her. She was always so good with any kids that were around her.
Every summer, there was a family camping trip that included chats around the campfire, hiking, fishing and making smores. Bridget would dance and sing, no matter where she was, making the most of life everyday. Bridget went through life laughing and bringing joy to the ones she loved most. Many would say she was everyone's sunshine.
"You are my sunshine" was an important memory of her childhood. Bridget showed love freely and was happy to show it.
Her favorite holiday was Christmas. She enjoyed spending time with her family, finding thoughtful gifts, and lighting up the room with a big hug. Everybody could hear her before they could see her because she was always laughing.
She was not afraid of backing down from a challenge, no matter what the job. She was competitive and was not afraid to try something new. Her recent nail cutting job proved to be something that she could add to her toolbox of talents.
Bridget was well known for her strength and her natural ability to mother anyone who needed it. She was often referred to as the "mom" of her friend group because she always had good advice to offer. She made the best out of any situation she was in and loved making memories and going on adventures with her cousins. As the middle child, she was the glue that held everything together.
Even after her passing, she is continuing to shed her love by being an organ donor.
Bridget will be dearly missed by her parents Tammy Hanson and Sean Crull. Brother Patrick Crull, sisters Briana (Jeff) Sheldon and Libby Crull. Grandparents Ralph and Kathy Crull and Tom and Lyla Riegle. Her Aunts and Uncles, Jeremy and Heidi Crull, Shelly Crull-Hanke and Gary Hanke, Brian and Carrie Roberts, Dale and Erin Roberts, Don and Julie Roberts. Cousins that also doubled as brothers and sisters include Baylin and Brynlea Crull, Carly Hanke, Hanna, Collin, Brittany, D.J, Nick, and Katy Roberts. Nieces Charlotte, Mia, and Bella. Also, many extended aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
In lieu of flowers, a scholarship fund will be set up at later date in Bridget's name.
Services to honor Bridget will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 12, 2022 at Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home, Evansville with Pastor Matthew Poock officiating. Visitation will be on Saturday at the funeral home from 11:30 a.m. until time of services. For online condolences please visit www.wardhurtley.com
