Bridget Dove Crull

August 26, 2003 - November 6, 2022

Evansville, WI - Bridget Dove Crull, age 19, earned her angel wings early on November 6, 2022. She was born on August 26, 2003. Without a doubt, Bridget always brought happiness and humor wherever she was. She graduated from Evansville High School in June 2021. Bridget enjoyed being a part of Cheer and was a wrestling manager for four years. She also enjoyed the time she spent in her agriculture classes. In one of her classes, she and her cousin got caught fishing with a hook made from a paperclip in the class fish tank. While in high school, she worked at R&K Construction where she helped out with daily bookkeeping. She was always willing to help out however she could. In May, she began her lifelong dream of becoming a fabulous cosmetologist at the Aveda Institute of Madison where she was very excited to begin her career. She had enjoyed practicing her skills on friends and family members.