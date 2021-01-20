December 28, 1981 - January 15, 2021
Darien, WI - Briana L. Scaro age 39, of Darien, WI passed away to eternal life on Friday, January 15, 2021 at the Mercy Medical Center in Janesville, WI. Briana was born in Downers Grove, IL on December 28, 1981 to Kenneth and Susan (Paulson) Scaro. Briana is survived by her Mother Susan Ehlen, step dad Ron Ehlen, sister Angela (Cris) Andersen, brother Kenneth (Ericka) Scaro and nieces and nephews Olivia, Jackson, Draven and Eliana. Preceded in death by her father Ken Scaro, and Grandparents David and Mary Scaro and Wanda Petersen. Also survived by Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, other relatives and many friends. Briana graduated from Lakeland School in Elkhorn in 2001 and attended VIP Services in Elkhorn. Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Any memorials can be made in Briana's Name Can be made to Lakeland Animal Shelter in Elkhorn. Betzer-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home in Delavan, WI is proudly serving the family.