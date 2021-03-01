Brian Zordel

April 4, 1942 - February 25, 2021
Whitewater, WI - Brian Edwin Zordel, 78, Whitewater, passed away on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at Holton Manor in Elkhorn, WI. Brian was born on April 4, 1942 in Battle Creek, MI to Edwin and Elsie (Seidenberg) Zordel. He graduated from Appleton West High School and received his bachelor's degree in education from UW- Eau Claire.
Brian played football for the Blugolds and was on the 1963 conference championship team. "Zorch" was very proud of this accomplishment and remained good friends with his teammates. Brian taught for 3 years at Iola-Scandinavia High School before moving to Whitewater where he taught geography and social studies. It was there that he met his future wife Mary Felber. They were married on December 26, 1971. Together they enjoyed traveling and camping at many National Parks in the United States. For many years they rented a cabin in northern Minnesota where they enjoyed fishing & swimming. Brian was very involved in trains: antique, toy and real. He attended many national train conventions and ran an antique train store in Appleton. Naturally, Brian was a huge Packer fan and enjoyed the Brewers too. His sense of humor, great smile and blue eyes will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years Mary Zordel, Whitewater; sister, Marion Koepke, Appleton, WI; many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Margo Koehnke. A Graveside Service will be held in the spring and will be announced at that time.