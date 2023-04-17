Brian Thomas Murphy Apr 17, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save November 15, 1964 - April 11, 2023Footville/Rockford, WI - Brian Thomas Murphy, age 58, of Janesville, passed away Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at Agrace Hospice, Janesville.He was born in Edgerton, November 15, 1964, the son of Layle and Elaine (Easton) Murphy, Jr.Brain worked in sales for many years with coffee vendors. He made everybody smile and made friends where ever he went. He loved gardening and his dog Romeo.He is survived by his mother: Elaine of Footville and brother: Michael (Vicky) of Janesville.He was preceded in death by his father and infant brother, Terry.A private burial will be held in Bethel Cemetery, Town of Center, Rock County, Wisconsin.www.newcomerfh.com To plant a tree in memory of Brian Murphy as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Sign up for our Obituaries newsletterReceive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday. SIGN UP NOW SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Games Trending Now Special section Spring Home Improvement Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW