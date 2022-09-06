Brian Robert Gamm

March 11, 1951 - August 26, 2022

Bishopville, MD - A loving husband, father, and grandfather, Brian Robert Gamm, 71, of Bishopville, MD, was called to his heavenly home on Friday, August 26, 2022. Born in Elkhorn, WI, a baptized child of God, he was the youngest child of the late John Gamm and Ruth (Krueger) Newman, and his step-father William Newman.